Why I Didn’t Cheat On You – Edo Pikin Tells Wife On 1st Anniversary

Comedian Edo Pikin has celebrated his wife on social media by revealing that he hasn’t cheated on her since they got married last year.

The comedian stated that his wife is the best in the world for her submissiveness among other things.

He made this known in a post in celebration of their first wedding anniversary.

He said, ”Today it’s one year already, I no cheat on you and you no Cheat on me, you know why ????

Because you are the best wife in the world, the most submissive, cultured, humble, respectful, God-fearing , industrious and supportive wife in the world

I love you my Enifome, HAPPY ONE YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US MY LOVE

@lilytom_ I love you my Enifome.”