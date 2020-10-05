We Hope Trump Can Participate In Next Debate – Team Joe Biden

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has revealed he will travel to Florida to participate in the next presidential elections debate and hopes that Trump will be able to join him despite the president testing positive for the novel coronavirus late last week.

The future of the next presidential debate was thrown in jeopardy after the president revealed in the early morning hours last Friday, October 2 that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the Covid-19.

Since Trump’s announcement, ???? numerous members of his inner circle have come down with the disease.

Symone Sanders, a senior campaign adviser to Biden, said that the former vice president is “looking forward” to the Oct. 15 town hall-style debate in Miami and that he is hoping Trump will be well enough to attend.

“We are looking forward to the debate on Oct. 15 in Miami,” Sanders said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s a town hall and, as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall.”

“And we are hoping President Trump can participate. We’re hoping that he’s medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

“We hope that [Trump] is medically able to participate, that is up to his doctors to clear him,” Sanders said. “But Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

Trump is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland with Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, saying Trump was given a steroid dexamethasone after his blood oxygen level dropped in recent days.

Neither Trump’s campaign nor the Commission on Presidential Debates has made a statement regarding the possibility of Trump participating in the Oct. 15 debate, but the town hall comes just 13 days after Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden, who shared a stage with Trump at last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, has tested negative for the virus, but Sanders said Sunday that the Democratic nominee will receive another COVID test on Sunday.

“What I want to communicate is that we are not concerned because we are being safe,” Sanders said.