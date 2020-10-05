Visit Psychiatrist Before Going To BBNaija House – Erica

Erica has advised future contestants in the popular BBNaija reality TV show to visit a psychiatrist before they go to the house.

Erica was disqualified from the show after she got three strikes from Biggie for bodyshaming Laycon who eventually won the show.

Speaking during an interview with Chude on TVC, Erica advised future contestants against playing the emotional card.

She said: “My advice to anyone going for the next BBNaija is for them to see a shrink/Psychiatrist before going to the house.

“Being emotional like me would not help you so don’t use that card.“

She went on to advice her fans not to engage in fights because of her.

“I don’t like fans fighting with other housemates because of me because it will rub off on me and I’m a peaceful person.

“Please my fans just focus on my happiness and how we would grow,” Erica added.