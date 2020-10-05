Tammy Abraham Apologizes Over Video Of Party With Teammates

England international, Tammy Abraham has apologized over a video which shows him at a party with teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.
The party apparently broke coronavirus restriction rules in the UK which prohibit the gathering of more than six persons.
This comes a month after England manager, Gareth Southgate, sent home Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood for breaching COVID-19 protocols.
According to The SUN which shared the video, an FA official said that “There will be no change to the England team at this stage.”
Tammy Abraham has now apologized for the party, saying, “I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.
“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.
“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”
