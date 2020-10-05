Rashford Issues Statement After Man United Lost 6-1 To Tottenham

Marcus Rashford has issued a statement following the 6-1 loss recorded by Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.

According to Rashford, there is no excuse that can be given for losing at Old Trafford.

He, however, apologized to the fans who were disappointed at the performance displayed by Manchester United in the English Premier League game.

“First and foremost I’m a United fan. This is my club,” He said on Twitter.

“I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, It’s just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I’m just so sorry.

“You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and lows, there is no hiding.

“I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better.”