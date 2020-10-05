Presidency Issues Warning To Those Threatening Nigeria

The Presidency has warned those threatening the existence of Nigeria with calls for a restructuring of the country or risk its break up.

Concise News reported that Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, warned that Nigeria may break up if certain issues are not addressed.

The clergyman said this at a symposium attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

His word comes amid agitations from different groups begging for the disintegration of Nigeria.

In reaction, the Presidency said that it “will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians.”

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement read, “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.’

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of a health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”