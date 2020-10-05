Police Release Numbers For Making Complaints Against Operatives

The Nigerian Police Force has issued a list of numbers and social media handles which citizens can forward their complaints to.

The list was released shortly after the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, from patrol and unauthorized searches.

Below are the various numbers for making complaints:

1. Complaints about IGP Monitoring Unit: 08036242591 2. Complaints about FSARS: 08038537625 08036067446 08036059332 08069702133

2. Complaint on social media and e-mail: Force public complaint bureau 07056792065 Calls/SMS/WhatsApp 08088450152 Calls/SMS/WhatsApp Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng Twitter: @PoliceNG http://facebook.com/ngpolice

4. Complaint Response Unit (CRU): 08057000001 – Calls Only 08057000002 – Calls Only 08057000003 – SMS & WhatsApp only

Twitter @PoliceNG_PCRRU Facebook.com/PolicePCRRU