Police Release Numbers For Making Complaints Against Operatives

The Nigerian Police Force has issued a list of numbers and social media handles which citizens can forward their complaints to.
The list was released shortly after the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, from patrol and unauthorized searches.
Below are the various numbers for making complaints:
1. Complaints about IGP Monitoring Unit: 08036242591 2. Complaints about FSARS: 08038537625 08036067446 08036059332 08069702133
2. Complaint on social media and e-mail: Force public complaint bureau 07056792065 Calls/SMS/WhatsApp 08088450152 Calls/SMS/WhatsApp Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng Twitter: @PoliceNG http://facebook.com/ngpolice
4. Complaint Response Unit (CRU): 08057000001 – Calls Only 08057000002 – Calls Only 08057000003 – SMS & WhatsApp only
Twitter @PoliceNG_PCRRU Facebook.com/PolicePCRRU
