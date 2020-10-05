Police Deny Killing Young Man In Delta State

The Delta State Police Command has denied a claim that it shot and killed a young man in Ugheli, Delta State.

An online viral video alleged that some police officers who killed the young man also carted away his Lexus car.

This has been debunked by a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

The Police said, “The allegations and the said online videos about SARS operatives killing a young man in Ughelli is not only false, malicious and erroneous but also misleading.

“The victim was NEITHER SHOT NOR KILLED by the policemen. The policemen involved are NOT SARS operatives as earlier reported.

“The allegation is the handiwork of criminally minded people who do not see anything good in the police but want Delta State to be in turmoil.

According to the Police, “That on the 3rd of October, 2020 at about 1600hrs, operatives of Safe Delta Squad in Ughelli, while on patrol along Warri/Ughelli by Wetland Hotel Ughelli, observed a white coloured Lexus Jeep without registration number that suddenly parked by the roadside which on sighting police patrol team, the driver immediately zoomed off at a high speed in a suspicious manner.

“It could be recalled that it is under a similar circumstance that some kidnappers recently kidnapped a woman who was with her two (2) children in her car in the same Ughelli, and escaped from the police patrol team along Ughelli/Patani expressway in their operational Mercedes-Benz Car before they were later arrested in Patani.

“Consequently, the team gave them a hot chase, and they successfully intercepted the vehicle and arrested the two (2) occupants.

“On their way to the station with the arrested suspects inside the police patrol vehicle, one of the suspects JUMPED OUT of the moving vehicle and sustained body and head injuries. While trying to rescue him, angry mob came out to attack the policemen which made the team to leave the scene with the other suspect in their patrol vehicle to their office to avoid violent confrontation with the mob.

“However, other police patrol teams were promptly mobilized to the scene but were informed that the victim has been rushed to a private hospital in Ughelli by passers-by. The patrol team immediately visited the victim in the Hospital where he is being treated and saw him alive and recuperating.”