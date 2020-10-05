Ovie Omo-Agege Reacts To Atrocities Alleged Against SARS

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has reacted to the alleged atrocities attributed to he Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

A call for SARS to be scrapped came from Nigerians after the police unit was accused of shooting a young man in Delta State.

In reaction, Omo-Agege advised SARS against being listed as one of those contributing to the list of the dead as a result of the global challenges today.

Omo-Agege made this known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga.

“Those who are authorised to carry arms and maintain law and order in the country ought to understand that such must be exercised with responsibility, especially when human life is sacrosanct.

“I hope those, who are quick at pulling the trigger, would adopt strategies that would foster mutual understanding between them and those they are tasked to protect.

“It would be a depressing twist of fate for them to be listed among those contributing to the list of the dead in this challenging period globally,’’ Omo-Agege said.