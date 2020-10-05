Osinbajo Expresses Anger Over Activities Of SARS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed anger at the activities of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said that he and the President had discussed the issue several times.

He also spoke about the directive by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, which bans SARS from patrol and unauthorized searches.

“Such violations are completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians.

“The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong.

“It is unlawful and illegal and anyone involved in this activity ought to be investigated and prosecuted.

“Today, I had a meeting with the I-G and we reviewed several of these issues.

“The President is very concerned about it; he wants to see reform.

“You are probably aware that the I-G has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says they are investigating cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones.

“Cybercrime is electronic crime.

“I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars,’’ Osinbajo said.

On the IGP’s directive, the vice president said, “He has said clearly that policemen must wear police uniforms.

“You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed.’’

By dressing casually, the vice president said that people “can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police if you are not properly dressed in police uniform.

“So, clearly, reform is in the offing’’.

“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police.”