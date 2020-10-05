Nigerian Roads Are Not Just Bad, They don’t Exist Anymore – Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has mocked a statement made by Babatunde Fashola on the state of roads in Nigeria.

Fashola who is the Minister of Works and Housing in Nigeria had said that the roads in the country are not bad.

He told State House correspondents: “The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad.”

In an apparent reaction, Adeboye who addressed his congregation on Sunday said, “I travel a lot on Nigerian roads and when I travel by road particularly, I understand when someone says the roads are not completely bad.

“I understand that it is a true statement because the roads are not just very bad; they do not exist anymore. It is a road that exists that can be classified as very bad.

“I have travelled within towns and distances that I used to cover within 15 minutes now take up to an hour. Our stagnation must come to an end.”