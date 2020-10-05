Nigeria May Choke, Money For Development Swallowed – Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has warned that Nigeria may choke as money meant for development is being swallowed.

Adeboye sounded the warning while speaking at a Thanksgiving service at his church.

He also warned Nigeria against borrowing money from foreign nations.

“There are people who want this nation to choke to death and we read all about it in the newspapers that money meant for the development of this nation is swallowed up even after seeing that the people are hungry,” he said.

“Some of these countries who claim to be our friends want to hug us because they want us to come and borrow money.

“They want us to borrow so much that we would never be able to repay. They keep on saying come and borrow money, we are your friends.

“The Bible makes it clear that the borrower would be the servant of the lender and some of these people who pretend to be our friends manufacture guns and bullets.

“They rejoice when you have problems so that you can come and buy their guns and bullets and use them to kill your own people,” he said.