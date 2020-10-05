Naira Marley, SARS Operatives To Partake In Protest On Tuesday

Singer Naira Marley has said that some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, will partake in a protest against the police unit.

The protest which is reported to be slated for October 6 is in demand for a reform or the scrap of SARS.

This is as a result of the numerous news of brutality suffered by Nigerians at the hands of SARS which was created to fight violent crimes.

Naira Marley who promised to lead the protest said that some SARS operatives will be present to show support.

He tweeted: “On Tuesday we got some SARS personnels coming out with us. The ones that claim to only come out for big operations and not the dirty works on road.

“They are coming out to show support and to answer some questions, we also got some police officers and soldiers joining the protest.”