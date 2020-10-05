My Whatsapp Has Been Hacked By Fraudster – Comedienne Chigurl

Comedienne Chigurl has cried out after her Whtasapp account got hacked by fraudsters.

Sharing on social media, Chigurl said that the fraudster has been trying to scam people with the Whatsapp account.

She shared on Instagram:

“SCAM ALERT!!!!… MY WHATSAPP WAS HACKED..AND MY NUMBER CLONED..THIS INDIVIDUAL IS TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM PEOPLE…SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MESSAGE

PLEASE….THAT IS NOT MY NUMBER, THAT MESSAGE IS NOT FROM ME..THEY EVEN WENT AS FAR AS USING MY PICTURE ON THEIR LOGO…..

THE NAME ON LINKEDIN IS BOLUWATIFE DAVID…

THE NUMBERS ARE 09072774019 AND 07049773017…… PLEASE BEWARE!!!!!…

THE ONLY THING I SELL IS LAUGHTER BIIKO…AND THE INCREASE IS IN YOUR JOY.”