Lagos PDP Demands Apology From Fayose For Attack On Party Elders

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given Ayodele Fayose a seven day ultimatum to apologize for his statement against members of the party.

In a statement issued by the PDP spokesman in Lagos, Taofik Gani, Fayose is said to have made statements capable of inciting the youths against the party elders.

This was after the former governor of Ekiti State advised party members in Lagos to send its former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, on a political retirement.

According to him, Bode George must be retired if the party wants progress in the state.

The party has now urged Fayose to recant the statement or be declared persona non grata.

“Fayose will be declared Persona non grata in all her indoor and outdoor activities from Monday 12th October 2020, unless he, Fayose, purges himself of the grave nuisance value arising from the unsolicited and divisive advice,” Gani said.

He urged Fayose against making statements that could be detrimental to the agenda of the PDP in Southwest.

“Only a sadist, mischief-maker or rooky politician, will decide to peel healing wounds, like creating more political foes, at a period very close to major elections.

“We are nearing very important elections in the state to take us into winning Lagos State in 2023 general elections.

“We need all togetherness and complimentary efforts possible of the old, young, male, female.

“It is thus shocking that a supposed leader would come to our state to ‘tear’ us apart rather than give positive and progressive uniting advice to us.

“We will hold Fayose responsible for any future election loss in Lagos State and indeed the South West,” the PDP said .”