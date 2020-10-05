Just-In: Buhari Approves N10 billion For Census

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10billion to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The sum is for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area of the country.

The Nation reports that the president also approved an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of

Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, disclosed these in Abuja while briefing reporters on the release of the funds and the update on the EAD at the NPC headquarters.

More details later…