Just-In: Buhari Approves N10 billion For Census

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10billion to the National Population Commission (NPC).
The sum is for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area of the country.
The Nation reports that the president also approved an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of
Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, disclosed these in Abuja while briefing reporters on the release of the funds and the update on the EAD at the NPC headquarters.
More details later…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.