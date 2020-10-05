Eyitayo Jegede Will Emerge Victorious In Ondo Election – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed confidence that Eyitayo Jegede will emerge victorious in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Jegede who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is up against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is seeking a second term.

Tambuwal who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum spoke through the Director-General, C.I.D. Maduabum, ahead of the election.

He said that Jegede will emerge victorious because he has the backing of the forum.

“Nothing can stop the march of progress in Ondo. Jegede’s victory is one whose time has come. The Forum speaks with one voice and this naked attempt to sow division and discord within its ranks has failed miserably.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP Governors just rose from a virtual meeting few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate,” Tambuwal said.