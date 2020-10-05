BREAKING: FG Approves Special Salary For Teachers

The Federal Government has approved a special salary which teachers will start to earn.

This was announced on Monday by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

The government’s decision coincides with the commemoration of the World Teachers Day, celebrated globally on October 5.

Adamu said that the decision is an effort aimed to ensure better productivity and efficient service delivery.

The years of service for teachers has also been increased from 35 to 40 years.

Adamu who represented Buhari said: ”Only great teachers can produce excellent people and students that will make the future of our country great. A positive or negative influence of teacher on any child will have effect on that child. Therefore the federal government is ensuring quality education to access

”My administration has resolved that quality education of teachers in terms of engagement of continued professional development has to be given priority.

”The future of this country will be a function of quality education delivered to our children today and this depend on the quality of our teachers and the quality of our teachers depend on the motivation and their motivation depends on how happy they are doing what they are doing.

”To address these challenges, my administration has approved the following for teachers and the teaching profession. That in order to attract investment in the teaching profession, the quality of the introduction of bursary award has been restored.

“There will be a special pension scheme to enable the teaching profession retain its experience talent as well as extend teachers retirement age to 65 years and the duration of teachers years to 40 years.

”And that is to create a career path policy for the teaching profession in Nigeria and gives speedy teachers to programme and ICT training.”