Atiku Speaks On Presidential Campaign Posters For 2023

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has dissociated himself from campaign posters advertising his presidential ambition for 2023.

The posters which surfaced on social media described Atiku as a unifier.

His media aide, Paul Ibe, stated that Atiku who was the 2019 PDP presidential candidate has nothing to do with the posters.

According to him, the former vice president is preoccupied with the coming Ondo governorship election slated for October 10.

He said, “The last time I spoke about this issue, I said Atiku was currently preoccupied with the Edo, Ondo election and thankfully, we are done with the Edo election and it was a victory for the PDP.

“Now Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders of the party are focused on the Ondo election, and all these elections are important because it strengthens the party ahead of 2023.

“This is not the preoccupation of Atiku right now, and he’s not about 2023.

“By the way, even if Atiku will run for the presidency, it won’t be via a poster, so let’s not jump the gun by putting the cart before the horse, let’s deal with the current issue of which Ondo is just around the corner.”