SARS Now Oppressing The Nigerian Masses – Atiku

Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
Atiku said that the police unit has gone from its duty of fighting against violent crimes to now oppressing the Nigerian masses.
Sharing on Twitter, he urged the government to nip the monstrosity in the bud.
Atiku tweeted: “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes.
“However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses, who strive every day for a better life.
“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated.
“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.
“It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”
