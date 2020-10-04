SARS Did Not Kill Anybody In Delta, says Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo on Sunday said operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, killed nobody in Ughelli, Delta State.

Keyamo said information from the state Police Commissioner, in Ughelli, and the brother of the alleged victim, Ochuko said he is not dead.

In a series of tweets, the minister disclosed that the man attacked was alive and currently receiving treatment.

He also explained that SARS was not responsible for the attack but operatives of the Operation Delta Safe.

There were reports over the weekend of SARS killing a young man in Ughelli, Delta State.

Setting the records straight, Keyamo said: “I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State & the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man & the Police took place yesterday. I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town.

“All of them said the victim is alive & receiving treatment. Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS & other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows

“The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS (b) the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.

“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall (c) the Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim (d) A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital.”

Finally, I wish to appeal to the youths in Ughelli not to resort to violence and/or destruction of lives and properties. I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the Police in this matter.”