SARS Banned From Patrols, Checkpoints, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Abubakar Adamu, has banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
The police force in a statement signed by PPRO, Frank Mba demanded that all stop and search duties and patrols by SARS be terminated with immediate effect.
Part of the state that read: “FSARS, STS, IRT & other Tactical @PoliceNG Squads operating at Federal, Zonal & Command levels are hereby BANNED from carrying out routine patrols & other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, roadblocks, traffic checks, etc with immediate effect.
“All Tactical Squads must also desist from the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, Laptops and other smart devices.”
See the full statement below:
