Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Outcry Against SARS, Makes Promise

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reacted to the outcry against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Nigerians on Twitter are currently calling for a scrap or reform of the police unit due to its brutality on innocent citizens.

Part of those who called for a reform of SARS is Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu who expressed concerned about the outcry against SARS promised a swift action.

He tweeted: “The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos.

“So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying and needs to be addressed immediately.

“Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken and speedily too.”