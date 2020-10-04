Return Schools To Owners – Ooni Of Ife Task Government

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged government to hand over schools to their founders so as to allow alumni and stakeholders see to the maintenance.

The monarch gave the call at St. John Grammar School, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, during the inauguration of projects worth N50 million.

Lamenting the deteriorated state of schools in the country, the monarch said that the founders who are clergymen left good structures.

“I call on our government to allow real owners, especially alumni of our schools, to take charge in order to restore the glory of our education sector.

“They know better because they have been through the system and are in the best position to effect the required changes towards prosperity.

“Look at the projects we’re inaugurating today; we’re talking of projects worth N50 million. It will take the government a longer period to do something like this.

“That is if they even find it necessary in the first place because of the large number of important demands competing for government’s limited resources,” Ooni added.

The Ooni of Ife got a negative response when he asked the old students if they could allow their children attend their Alma Mata.