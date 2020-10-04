Patrice Evra Takes Swipe At Man Utd Stars After Tottenham Mauling

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has slammed the current crop of stars after their shambolic display against Tottenham.
United crumbled to a 6-1 defeat at Old Trafford on sending after only taking the lead in the opening minutes of the game.
Disappointed and devastated, Evra spoke his bitter truth at half time commentary on Sky Sports.
“Are you seeing this right now? I don’t want to even comment, to talk about this game. It’s a catastrophe right now. My advice to any fan right now is to buy a playstation, buy a player like Sancho, even Messi, because this is a disaster,” he said.
“I’ve been a player, so I don’t like to go on about one player, but the defence have been a shock. Bailly has been given a chance ahead of Lindelof and made a mistake, so don’t cry when you don’t play.
I AM DEVASTATED, AND I AM A POSITIVE PERSON. RIGHT NOW I UNDERSTAND THE PAIN OF ALL UNITED FANS BECAUSE NO ONE RIGHT NOW IN THIS TEAM DESERVES TO PLAY.
