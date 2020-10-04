Nollywood Star Adaeze Eluke Mourns As Dad Dies

Nollywood actress Adaeze Eluke has taken to her official Instagram account on Sunday to mourn the passing of her father.
The actress, still in shock, said she’s now trying to stay strong for her mum and siblings in this difficult time.
She wrote:
“Why do good people have to leave us so soon?my heart is heavy but the question remains “will this pain ever stop” I am trying to stay strong for my mum and siblings but it is so hard to believe i will never see my King again
Somebody should wake me up, why so soon I always dream of walking down the aisle with my daddy by my side holding my hands but in all situation i give thanks to
God.
Goodnight Enyi
Goodnight Chief
Goodnight My Daddy
Goodnight Nzechimelugo
Goodnight Old Man like i fondly call him.”
