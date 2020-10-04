Louis Saha Delighted At Manchester United move for Cavani

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has backed the club’s move for Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan is expected to land in Manchester on Sunday to complete a two-year deal with the English Premier League side.
He’s a free agent after seven years spent with Paris St Germain.
Describing the prospect of the 33-year-old, Saha said that Cavani will help United dominate in the EPL.
“I thought Christmas was December,” Saha wrote in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday night.
“Cavani is a top signing.
“Goalscorer and a huge source of energy inspiration. Man Utd will dominate transition cause of his work rate.”
