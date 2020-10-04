Lai Mohammed Backs Buhari, Gives Reasons For Fuel Price In Saudi Arabia, Nigeria

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has backed President Muhammadu Buhari who said that it made no sense for fuel to be expensive in Saudi Arabia than in Nigeria.

Buhari had made the statement during his Independence Day speech on October 1.

This drew a backlash from Nigerians who wondered why the president didn’t compare the standard of living and the minimum wage in Saudi Arabia to that in Nigeria.

Coming to the defence of the president, Lai Mohammed said:

“Some people have said that why should we compare ourselves to Saudi Arabia with better infrastructure and higher wages.

“Our answer to that is very simple. Saudi Arabia has 34 million people while Nigeria has 200 million people.

“Saudi Arabia produces 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, while Nigeria produces, at its best, 2.1 million barrel per day.

“Their population is about one-sixth of Nigeria’s population, and they are blessed with more resources. Therefore, they can afford to pay higher wages and build infrastructure.

“Our argument must be put in proper perspective. As we have said, whatever money we make from the subsidy removal, we will invest in infrastructure development.”