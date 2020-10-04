I’ve Made More Money Than Winner Of BBNaija – Erica

Disqualified BBNaija contestant, Erica has said that she has made more than the N85 million prize money given to the winner of the 2020 edition of the reality TV show.

She made this known while speaking in an interview with Chude.

Erica was disqualified from the reality TV show after getting three strikes from Biggie.

Laycon who was part of the reason why she got disqualified went on to win the prize money.

However, what he was paid for emerging winner of the show can’t be compared to what Erica made, according to her.

“I have already made more money than the price given to the winner of the show.

“It wasn’t just about the money, for me it was all about winning the show.

“ But I don’t feel cheated because I know that my actions got me disqualified so I don’t think anyone cheated me,” she said.