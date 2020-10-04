EndSARS Is A Coordinated Cyber Attack – Lauretta Onochie

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has said that the call for the scrap or review of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, is a coordinated cyber attack.

There has been renewed calls for SARS to be stopped following the alleged killing of a young man in Delta State.

The campaign under the hashtag #EndSARS has seen contributions from Nigerians from all works of life.

However, Lauretta Onochie believes the bad eggs in the police unit shouldn’t be a reason why it should be scrapped.

“We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness.”

“I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, same way we have unprofessionalism in d Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, Lawyers, Doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.

“But what is going on now, is a COORDINATED ATTACK BY CYBER CRIMINALS joined by UNSUSPECTING INNOCENT CITIZENS.

“This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. Thats what patriotism is about.

NO SENTIMENTS.”