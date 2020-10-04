EndSARS: “Fvck You” – Laycon Sends Warning To SARS [Video]

BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon has blasted brutality of Nigerians especially the youths by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
Laycon dropped a song via his social media handle to show his support for the campaign which has gone viral on social media.
He wrote, “It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. Im pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #EndSARSBrutality”
