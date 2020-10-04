Daystar Christian Center Announces Reopening Of Worship Center

Daystar Christian Center has announced that it is ready to reopen for physical worship.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had in August permitted the reopening of worship centers which were shut down due to coronavirus.

At the time, Daystar Christian Center announced that they won’t reopen their worship center immediately.

The church has now announced in a statement titled, ‘Daystar Christian Centre Resumes Physical Worship Services,’ that it will resume effective October, 18, 2020.

The statement reads: “The leadership of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, has announced the resumption of her physical Sunday worship services beginning from Sunday, October 18th, 2020.

“Sunday worship services will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols and government’s laid down directives. From the stated date, Sunday worship services will hold while the mid-week services and other events continue online. Junior Church services will continue to hold online-only pending further review.

“At all centres (Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Badagry Alimosho, and The Star Hub), well-trained officials will be on ground to maintain order and follow government’s laid down crowd control protocols. We urge everyone to cooperate with them.

“God will answer our prayers for this siege to be over very soon and we pray God’s protection over our families in Jesus’ name.”