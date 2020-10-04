Akeredolu Orders Ondo Workers To Resume Monday

The Ondo State Government has directed all workers from Grade Level 01- 12 to resume work on Monday after over three months COVID-19 holiday.

The affected workers were ordered to proceed on holiday and work from home as part of the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

The government directive was contained in a statement issued by the state Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, titled ‘Ondo State Government directs all workers on Grade Level 01-12 to resume work.’

The statement read in part, ” It will be recalled that the efforts of the State Government in combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has yielded encouraging results to the effect that the curve of the virus has been flattened to a very large extent in the state. It is in view of this that Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has directed all public servants on Grade Levels 01- 12 and other workers who have, hitherto, worked from home to resume work on Monday, 5th October 2020.

“While noting that, notwithstanding the above arrangement, the state government has been paying salaries of public servants, as and when due, carried out year 2020 promotion and conversion of deserving officers, including those on GL. 01-12. Therefore, all workers, including those on GL. 01-12 who are just resuming, are hereby enjoined to rededicate and commit themselves to effective and efficient service delivery to reciprocate Government’s good gestures.

“Mr. Governor has assured that no public servant of any category would be sacked before and after the gubernatorial election in the state in alignment with his avowed promise made with respect to enhanced workers’ welfare.”

According to the statement, the present administration would continue to employ more graduates and school leavers into different cadres in the public service without reneging on its promise on regular payment of salaries.