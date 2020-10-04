Adeboye Has Given Blessing To Restructuring Of Nigeria – Shehu Sani

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said that Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has blessed the call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Concise News reported that Adeboye made a call for restructuring while speaking at the 60th Independence Day celebration Symposium organized by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute on Saturday.

Lending his voice for restructuring, Adeboye said, “Without any doubt, we must restructure and do it as soon as possible. A United States of Nigeria is likely to survive than our present structure.”

The clergyman’s words have have been described by Shehu Sani as a spiritual blessing on the call for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He said: “Denied its physical blessing by the establishment, restructuring got its spiritual blessing from Pastor Adeboye.”