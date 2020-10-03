Why I Ignored Nengi At Last BBNaija Saturday Party – Ozo

Ozo has opened up on his decision to ignore Nengi during the last Saturday night party at the just concluded BBNaija reality TV show.

Ozo who was evicted from the show made a return alongside other evictees to party with the finalists in the show which included Nengi.

However, Ozo who always used every opportunity to express his affection for Nengi was seen avoiding her on the night after a week apart due to his eviction.

Explaining why, Ozo said, ”I didn’t mean to ignore her. It was a directive, for all of us that came out, we were all instructed not to get close to the housemates.

”We were instructed not to gesticulate at the party, so I was playing by the rules.

”I felt bad seeing her cry so I could not wait for the next day so I would tell her it was the directive and I was playing by the rules.”

He added that Nengi is a lovable, smart and loyal person.

According to him, ”We will always be loyal, close to each other and always have each others back.”