Trump Develops Mild COVID-19 Symptoms, Flown To Hospital

US President Donald Trump has developed a mild symptom of COVID-19 and has been flown to Walter Reed medical center for treatment.
CBS reports that the president who left the white house wearing a face mask did not immediately go to the emergency room at Walter Reed hospital but went straight to the presidential offices.
A statement issued by the White House days that Trump will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital for a few days.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” it read in part.
Taking to Twitter, Trump appreciated everyone for the tremendous support shown to him since he announced that he contracted COVID-19.
“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well.
“But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it – thank you,” he said in a video.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.