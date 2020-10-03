Trump Develops Mild COVID-19 Symptoms, Flown To Hospital

US President Donald Trump has developed a mild symptom of COVID-19 and has been flown to Walter Reed medical center for treatment.

CBS reports that the president who left the white house wearing a face mask did not immediately go to the emergency room at Walter Reed hospital but went straight to the presidential offices.

A statement issued by the White House days that Trump will be working from the presidential offices at the hospital for a few days.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” it read in part.

Taking to Twitter, Trump appreciated everyone for the tremendous support shown to him since he announced that he contracted COVID-19.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well.

“But we’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it, I will never forget it – thank you,” he said in a video.