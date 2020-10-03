Stella Immanuel Slams Use Of Experimental Antibodies On Trump

Dr Stella Immanuel has described as ‘stupidness’ the experimental antibodies which are being administered on US President Donald Trump as COVID-19 treatment.

Concise News recalls that Stella Immanuel became famous after she and some Frontline Doctors in America said that COVID-19 is cured by hydroxychloroquine, zythromax and other drugs they listed.

She particularly claimed that she nursed 1,500 patients to recovery with the drug.

With Trump now at the Walter Reed hospital, Stella Immanuel advises he gets treated with Hydroxychloroquine which he believes in.

“President Trump, you originally advocated HCQ. Your instincts have never been wrong. Get on HCQ ASAP sir. Don’t let those bozo doctors around you that don’t see patients convince you otherwise.

“I have treated over 1500 patients. Please sir we need you well ASAP.

“Instead of giving the president of the United States a known safe drug. They gave him some experimental antibody stupidness.

“This is so dumb. Please potus family you guys wake up. Give him HCQ, Zpack & zinc asap,” she tweeted