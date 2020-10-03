Spate Of Kidnappings In Kogi Reduced, says Yahaya Bello Says

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that the spate of kidnappings in the state has reduced to the barest minimum.

He stated this on Saturday at the Senate Press Corps’ Retreat 2020, held in Lokoja, Kogi with the theme, “Democracy and Development in a Federation: Roles of Media, States and Parliaments’’.

Declaring the event open, Gov. Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, David Onoja, said that before the emergence of the present administration in the state in 2016, “Kogi was noted as the kidnap capital of Nigeria’’.

“Our highways were littered with virtually weekly occurrences of armed robbery, especially night travellers in luxurious buses.

“It’s four years nine months later, though we have not been able to eradicate the kidnappings totally, the numbers have drastically reduced to the barest minimum.

“And highway robberies, bank robberies are becoming things that are in our history books rather than what we experienced.

“We are doing our best in fighting insecurity in Kogi and ensuring that life and property are secured,’’ he said.

On the flood ravaging the state, Bello assured the people of Kogi and Nigerians that “whilst we may not be able to stop the flooding, we will prevent as many lives as possible from going with the menace’’.

“That is our focus, that is our target, that is what we shall achieve by the grace of God.’’

According to him, part of the achievements so far recorded in the state are the bold steps at reforming the civil service and the pension system.

“Today, it is no longer he who knows who but on merit and your ability to serve selflessly.

“The leakages and fraud that were endemic in the Kogi State Civil Service prior to 2016 are becoming a thing of history,’’ he said. (NAN)