Scholes Slams Southgate For Dropping Greenwood, Foden

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed England coach Gareth Southgate for leaving out Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden from his squad.



The Three Lions take on Wales in a friendly next Thursday before Nations League games against Belgium on October 11 and Denmark on October 14.

Greenwood and Foden were sent home early from the previous international week after inviting two women to their hotel room in Iceland.

Scholes posted to social media: “Two of the best young talents in world football did wrong and have already served their punishment, but England are clearly so blessed with creativity and brilliant goal scorers that we might as well leave them out and punish them and the team again.” [TB]