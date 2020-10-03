SARS Should Be Proscribed, They Are A Disgrace – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, should be proscribed.
Apostle Suleman who made this known on Twitter said that their ‘trigger-happy’ nature has caused a lot of damages.
He said, “SARS should be proscribed. They are a disgrace to the police force..they are worst than the ‘criminals’ they claim to be against. Their trigger-happy nature have rendered mothers childless, sent youths on premature extinction, wasted destinies. They will reap what they sow.”
He added: “The old have failed in leadership..now the youths are been killed by SARS and their salaries are paid by these same failed old leaders..so indirectly,the old are killing the young.”
