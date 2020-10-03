Sadio Mane Tests Positive For COVID-19, Liverpool Announces

Liverpool has announced that Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club made this known in a statement issued on its official Twitter handle.

This comes days after its newly signed midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, was diagnosed with the virus.

The club revealed that Mane will join Alcantara in Isolation.

“Sadio Mane has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

“The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health overall.

“However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are and will continue to follow all protocols relating to the coronavirus while Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time,” the statement read.