Prophet TB Joshua Reacts As Trump Contracts COVID-19

Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has reacted to the news of US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

The clergyman who shared on Facebook said that he had warned Trump about his travails four years ago.

He wrote, “Four years ago on November 6th 2016 – just before the election of US President Donald Trump, [I] gave a warning to the new President.”

Recalling the warning, he said, “I want to share with you what I saw 10 days ago. I saw the new president of America. The new president will be facing challenges over many issues, including passing bills, and attempt to possibly pass a vote of no confidence in the future. In summary, I can see that the boat of the new president will be rocked. When you are inside the boat and the boat is rocked – the water there is troubled…”