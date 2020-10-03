Obama Sends Message To Trump As He Battles COVID-19

The immediate past president of the US, Barack Obama, has wished his successor, Donald Trump, a speedy recovery after he contracted COVID-19.

Trump is currently receiving treatment at the Walter Reed hospital with White House saying he will work from the presidential office at the hospital.

Setting political differences aside, Obama sent his best wishes to Trump and everyone battling the virus.

‘Although we’re in the midst of a big political fight, and we take that very seriously, we also want to extend our best wishes to the president of the United States, the first Lady.

‘Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery, and it’s important I think for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy.

‘Michelle and I want to make sure we acknowledge the president and the first lady at this difficult time.’

Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, share their ‘deepest prayers’ for the Trumps.

‘Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other,’ she said.