Nigerians Shocked As Google Names Agbani Darego As Ugliest Miss World Ever

Nigerians have expressed shock after discovering that Agbani Darego is described as the Ugliest of all the winners of the Miss World beauty pageant.

Agbani Darego who won the event in 2001 has her name popping up when “Who is the most ugliest Miss World” is searched for on Google.

Google result reads: “Chief Agbani Darego, MFR (born Agbani Darego, 22 December 1982) is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World in 2001. She was the first indigenous African to win Miss World.”

This has angered Nigerians who expressed their displeasure on social media as seen below.

@Rankyakab, “This whole Agbani Darego being the ugliest miss world on Google ranking is not just ‘b*llshit’ but shows we haven’t appreciated her enough. A slander to her is a slander to the esteem of every beautiful black woman. Agbani Darego remains my most beautiful miss world ever.”

@QueenMoye, “Whoever that listed Agbani Darego as the ‘Ugliest Miss World’ is not just very stupid, but a mad person. Such a person should have an anchor tied to both his/her legs and dropped in the Atlantic ocean.

@Igbowolfman, “Why does Agbani Darego show up when you google ‘who is the ugliest Miss World?’”

@Irunnia, “Meet Nigerian born Agbani Darego, the first African to win the Miss World beauty pageant. The one Google calls the ugliest miss world ever.”

@Tinarela, “I wonder how someone in their right mind will call Agbani Darego ugly.”

@AhambaEbuka, “Google names Agbani Darego the ugliest miss world ever… I want to ask them if it’s the one from Nigeria or is there another one?

These guys can be stylishly racist at times… How did she win it in the first place if she’s ugly?

@Benrachaelson, “Google may say Agbani Darego is the ugliest but we all know she is the most intelligent of all the beauty queens.”

@Yeancah_Jimoh, “Seems Google wants to be unfortunate for saying Agbani Darego is the ugliest miss world.”

@LuloAkinteye, “I can’t even find a place to agree to that racial ranking of Agbani Darego as the ugliest miss world because all along that’s the person I always mention when I want to relate any woman to beautiful. I don’t care what Google says, Agbani Darego is a damsel who deserved her crown.