Nengi Opens Up On Why She Did Liposuction Surgery

BBNaija reality TV star, Nengi has opened up on the reason why she did liposuction surgery.

In an interview with the BBC, Nengi said that she did the surgery because she was not confident about her big belly.

She revealed that her only regret about the surgery is that she didn’t blog about it.

”I have always wanted to do surgery because I felt like I had a really big stomach.

”I did liposuction, I only removed fat from my stomach. I feel if you are not confident about something and you can change it then do it. I always had to wear a waist trainer and it was really stressful for me,” Nengi said.

When asked if she moved the fat from her stomach to her buttocks, she denied saying ”I think that is the mistake I made because I wanted it as natural as possible. I did not want it too big so I said they should not put the fat in the buttocks.”

Describing the backlash that followed the revelation about her liposuction surgery, Nengi said that it was small-minded to be bothered about what someone else did with their own money.

”First of all, to do a surgery you have to be bold, It is not about money alone so if someone decides to do it I feel like it’s nobody’s business also it is not anyone’s money and people should respect others decision because it is their life and they can do whatever.”