Mourinho Speaks On Revenge As Tottenham Faces Man United

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said that he’s not out for revenge when his side faces Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The Portuguese was sacked from United after two seasons and a half.

He was replaced by the current United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man Utd coach and as an opponent coach. Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me,” the Portuguese said.

Mourinho won the Community Shield, Carabao Cup and the Europa League during his time with Manchester United.

“I won what was possible to win, I didn’t win what was not possible to win. I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism like I always do.

“Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club. I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that’s football,” Mourinho added.