Kanyamata Doesn’t Work On Me, Says Socialite Pretty Mike

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has revealed that he’s immune to “Kanyamata”– a portion used by women to enhance love and intimacy.
According to Pretty Mike, several ladies have tried the portion on him to get his attention but they’ve always failed.
Although Kayamata is a portion or herbs used by women to enhance intimacy, many believe it’s a charm to make men give them anything they want.
In an interview with Saturday Beats Mike stated that he had a line-up of women around him who wanted him to leave his nightclub business to get married soon.
In his words,
“I call myself husband material because I am still a bachelor and I have to market myself for the ladies. I am just letting them know that I am a potential husband, though I am not easy to get.
“Kanyamata (sex herbs and potions) will not work on me. Some ladies have tried it but it did not work. I am friends with all the kanyamata sellers, so it would be a fruitless effort.
“Some people think I am a sex addict or that I jump in bed with women but they forget that I am in women’s business as a nightclub owner.
“My business makes me an entertainer and I cannot afford to be boring. I am not what people see on Instagram. I am not a randy man that would jump into bed with anything in skirt.
“People think I have a lot of lovers but I don’t. The stories people hear or believe about me make me popular and attract customers to my club.
“If I was a boring subject, people would not want to associate themselves with me. However, people are curious about my personality and it is good business for me.”
