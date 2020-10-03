Kanyamata Doesn’t Work On Me, Says Socialite Pretty Mike

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has revealed that he’s immune to “Kanyamata”– a portion used by women to enhance love and intimacy.

According to Pretty Mike, several ladies have tried the portion on him to get his attention but they’ve always failed.

Although Kayamata is a portion or herbs used by women to enhance intimacy, many believe it’s a charm to make men give them anything they want.

In an interview with Saturday Beats Mike stated that he had a line-up of women around him who wanted him to leave his nightclub business to get married soon.

In his words,