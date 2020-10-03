Kaduna launches New Vigilante Outfit To Tackle Banditry

The Kaduna State Government has launched a local vigilante group in Giwa Local Government Area of the state to tackle the issue of banditry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the security outfit on Saturday, the Chairman of Giwa local government said the government is committed to stopping the attacks that have almost become a norm in the rural communities.

He also explained that the vigilantes will operate according to the constitutional provisions and legal requirements of the country, in addition to collaborating with the police and other security agencies to respond to the rising insecurity in the area.

In February this year, a family of 13 were gruesomely murdered by bandits who invaded Fatika village and burnt them inside their house.

Less than a month later, no fewer than 50 peasant farmers and herders were killed by gunmen suspected to have invaded the community from neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina states.

According to the Giwa local government council chairman, the new vigilante outfit represents another step government is taking to enhance security across the state in order to give the people greater confidence as they go about their legitimate businesses.