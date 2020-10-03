Juventus Players In Isolation After 2 Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members contracted COVID-19.
Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”.
“This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group,” the club said in a statement.
“The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”(Reuters/NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.