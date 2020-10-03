Juventus Players In Isolation After 2 Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

Italian champions Juventus announced on Saturday that their entire squad have gone into isolation after two staff members contracted COVID-19.

Juventus, who are scheduled to host Napoli on Sunday, confirmed those returning positive tests were “neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff”.

“This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group,” the club said in a statement.

“The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.”(Reuters/NAN)