JAMB: Policeman Arrested For Examination Malpractices

A policeman has been arrested for examination malpractices when he sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Etim Israel had engaged an impostor to help him right the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Israel who scored 240 said that he couldn’t proceed with his admission because of discrepancy in the picture in his form.

He landed in trouble when he went to JAMB’s office to lay his complaint.

“I went to their (JAMB) office to change my picture when they told me (in Akwa Ibom) that I won’t be able to use the result because of the picture,” Israel said

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who said that Israel will be prosecuted also lamented efforts taken by some candidates to cheat during the exam.

He said: “When some candidates complain that they have registered for our examination but could not be verified on the day of examination, many do not grasp the full import of their claims as such candidates, who are more often than not impersonators, expect to be allowed to enter the examination hall without undergoing necessary searches.

“However, in the last UTME, the Board introduced the taking of a snapshot of the candidate who claims they could not be verified and comparing the new picture with the one in our database.